Not much, other than mosquitoes, dog bite, flat tire, broken seat, smoky air...
After cycling West Kootenay trails in June, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen hosted an information session at our farm for Meetup.com friends who had planned to travel there for some time, were now planning their trip and wanted specific information on what we did.
Then, of course, “Why don’t you join us?” Been there, done that. But the Slocan Valley Rail Trail, Galena Trail and Kettle River Heritage Trail were so picturesque, what could go wrong?
Last week’s four days in Winlaw were so memorable (and fun) that all three trails deserve to be added to my ‘best trails’ series.
As for what can go wrong (other than hungry mosquitoes): a dog attack involving the Sheriff, a flat tire by another participant, a broken seat bolt (someone else) that cancelled a full-day outing and smoky air as we watched helicopters bucket the Talbott Creek forest fire on a mountaintop across Slocan River.
As we approached a man and dog standing beside a Slocan Valley Rail Trail bench south of Winlaw, the Sheriff slowed to a walking speed and engaged the man in conversation. As the Sheriff passed, the dog (on a loose leash) lunged and bit the Sheriff on the left leg just above the ankle.
The man claimed it was the first time his dog had attacked anyone (they almost always say that). He suggested we were cycling past too fast (?) and instead we should have used the bike path on nearby 100 km/h Highway 6. He was advised to put a muzzle on his dog, twice, and the attack was reported to the New Denver RCMP, New Denver Visitor Centre and Slocan Valley Heritage Trail Society.
Craig Lawrence, society director, responded: “Thanks for sharing it with us; it was important that you did. Your story has been shared with our group who manage the rail trail in partnership with Rec(reation) Sites and Trails BC. I’m glad that you involved the RCMP on this. These are incidents that unfortunately do happen and we do like to know about them to warn others. Also, our trail is not multi-use, but non-motorized. So if this person was on a scooter, even if electric, they shouldn’t have been there.”
Here are the three trails we cycled:
— Galena Trail: We again joined the historic Nakusp and Slocan Railway at Rosebery Loop Road in Rosebery located on Highway 6 south of Nakusp. The small cable car across Carpenter Creek was still gone so you can’t get to Three Forks. We brought four newbies who were a little intimidated by the sometimes-narrow trail with sharp dropoffs. It was easier for the two of us the second time.
— Slocan Valley Rail Trail: Based at Karibu Park Cottages and Campground in Winlaw, we cycled 20 kilometres north to Slocan one day, then 32 kilometres south to South Slocan the next with several pauses to watch the forest fire battle and tubers floating past. We had our first lunch on the Slocan waterfront, then checked out the old highway and its rock tunnel on the east side of Slocan Lake. We had our second lunch at family-friendly Crescent Valley Beach Regional Park at the south end, watching rafters head downstream. The best trail we’ve found, by far. Go to slocanvalleyrailtrail.ca for more information.
— Kettle River Heritage Trail from Grand Forks to the big trestle just west of Christina Lake. Its highlights are the Cascade Gorge (not to be missed), Cascade Trestle and Kettle River Bridge with its 151 steps for going down to the river for a swim break. Second best after Slocan Valley Rail Trail.
The big surprise on coming home was discovering 10 friends (five couples) had been in the West Kootenays at the same time. Popular place for Okanagan outdoors lovers. You can see why.
—————
Kokanee interpretation programs offered by the Central Okanagan regional parks department have been adjusted for COVID-19. You can join a park interpreter by registering for a free session (9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon each day) at one of two key spawning locations: Hardy Falls Regional Park in Peachland, Sept. 9 and 23; and Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna, Sept. 16 and 30.
Due to pandemic restrictions, each program is limited to eight pre-registered participants to allow for physical distancing. No drop-ins. There’s no cost to register at rdco.com/parksevents. All ages are welcome.
Park interpreters will also be at each park on Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 12 (until Oct. 4 at Hardy and Oct. 11 at Mission Creek), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to answer questions about kokanee salmon.
—————
Feedback from reader Nancy T.:
“Regarding bike bells, I agree it’s good to alert people you’re about to overtake, but have found on the shared trails that most of the time walkers/hikers don’t hear the bell because they have earbuds in — maybe eight times out of 10 — so they still get taken by surprise.”
The Sheriff has seen many walkers/hikers wearing earbuds which he finds puzzling since most of us go out walking/hiking/biking for the quiet ambience of the Great Outdoors,— to listen to birds calling and ducks splashing, not tunes that we can listen to anywhere else.
The Sheriff says “Good morning” or “Hello’” to everyone he meets on the trail, hoping they think of walkers/hikers/bikers as a friendly bunch.
Bottom line: if ear-budders get taken by surprise enough times, maybe they will change their behaviour and stop wearing
them. Or at least, turn down the volume so they can hear someone coming.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff,
is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net