The Millionaire Lottery grand prize show home in Kelowna is now open for public tours.
Tour times are noon-4 p.m. daily. One family or group of up to four people will be allowed to tour at a time.
The Kelowna home prize package is valued at over $2.9 million and comes with a 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range, a 2020 BMW x5 xDrive 40i and $1.5 million cash.
Winners can choose between two Kestral Ridge homes — one on Talon Lane, the
other on Hawk’s Perch Lane in the Upper Mission.
Other luxury homes around the province and a $2.7-million cash prize are also available for the lottery winner to choose from.
Other lottery prizes are also being offered.
The lottery supports the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.
Get tickets at millionairelottery.com or London Drugs. They cost two for $100, five for $175, 10 for $250 or 25 for $500.