The Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna branch is encouraging people to connect socially while staying physically apart as Mental Health Week kicks off.
The CMHA is launching a #CreatingConnection campaign after commissioning a survey that shows after more than a month of physical distancing, two-thirds of BC residents (66%) report that they would like more meaningful social interactions in their everyday lives.
Shelagh Turner, CMHA Kelowna executive director, says the effect of the past two months on people’s mental health is not a surprise.
“For years we have known that feeling connected to our community and social inclusion are important factors for good mental health," she said in a news release. "So in a time when we are being asked to isolate and distance ourselves from others, it’s understandable that it’s taking a toll.”
“Just like everyone else, we’ve had to adapt what we do and the way we do it in order to meet the physical distancing requirements. Now, we’d like to see how others are adapting and being creative.”
The poll by Maru/Matchbox also shows many people are feeling anxious on the inside while telling others they are fine.
“We are so accustomed to saying ‘fine’ when someone asks how we are. We think it is the appropriate and polite thing to say. And we’ve continued to answer this way even though we are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon and District executive director.
Both CMHA branches have programs, webinars and services for people who need a social lift during the pandemic.
CMHA partnered with Maru/Matchbox to conduct the online survey among a total of 1,507 Canadian adults on April 15. The margin of error of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.