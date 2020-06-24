Today
Toastmasters
Gain practice to become the speaker and leader you were meant to be at the Westside Toastmasters Club. The club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. online using Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will be following its usual agenda and guests are welcome. The meeting ID for all upcoming online meetings is 630-121-402. For more information about Westside Toastmasters, go online to westsidetm.ca.
Alzheimer webinars
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering support during the COVID-19 pandemic through free weekly webinars.Explore strategies for responding to delusions, hallucinations and visual mistakes caused by dementia at a 45-minute webinar at 2 p.m. To register, go online to alzbc.org/webinars.
Family story time
Join Ardie from the Okanagan Regional Library's Youth Services online at 11 a.m. for Virtual Family Story Time. Participants will need a computer, smartphone or tablet and wifi connection to participate. Register online at bit.ly/2YELIel
Thursday
Gellatly Nut Farm
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. as they discover the fascinating history of the Gellatly Nut Farm. This program for all ages is part of the parks department’s series of online programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional Parks uses Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time.
Toddler time
The Okanagan Regional Library’s weekly Virtual Toddler Time with Ardie takes place online at 10 a.m. at part of the Summer System Wide Story Times. Go online to bit.ly/2SAjyxf to register.
Story time
Check out Virtual Story Time with Stephanie from the Okanagan Regional Library’s Youth Services online at 11 a.m. Go to bit.ly/2YELIel to register.
Building B.C.’s recovery
The B.C. government is hosting a virtual town hall on Building B.C.’s Recovery, Together from noon to 1 p.m. British Columbians have a chance to share their priorities and have their say on issues we face. People can submit their suggestions and questions in advance at engage.gov.bc.ca/recoveryideas/ or online in the comments during the livestream at facebook.com/BCProvincialGovernment. A YouTube livestream will also be available at youtube.com/user/ProvinceofBC for viewing only.
Aquahacking final
Join Okanagan Basin Water Board-OkWaterWise for the 2020 B.C. AquaHacking Challenge final at 1 p.m. at facebook.com/OkWaterWise/. The B.C. Final will include a keynote speech from Brave Blue World producer Paul O'Callaghan, followed by the announcement of the B.C. AquaHacking Challenge winners.
Friday
Cheer on grads
Central Okanagan Public Schools is asking people from Lake Country to Peachland to cheer on grads as they celebrate their last day of Grade 12 by going outside at 6 p.m., turning up their radio and making noise any way they can. Lawn signs throughout the valley let neighbours know where grads live in the neighbourhood. The school district has also asked local radio stations to play I Lived by One Republic at 6 p.m. Virtual graduation ceremonies take place Thursday and will be available online on the Central Okanagan Public Schools YouTube channel.
Wacky wildlife
Take an online field tripas Kelowna Museums presents Wacky Wildlife 2 – Small But Mighty from 1:30 to 2 p.m. live on their Instagram channel at Instagram.com/Kelowna_museums. Learn fun facts about quail, yellow-bellied marmot, pika and more.
Family story time
Virtual Family Story Time with Judy from the Okanagan Regional Library’s Youth Services takes place online at 11 a.m. Register to get the Zoom link at bit.ly/2YELIel.
Saturday
All about ladybugs
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram Liv echannel at 1 p.m. for the All About Ladybugs program. Dive into the intriguing life of ladybugs, and then make a ladybug home with the Regional Parks interpreter using materials found around your house. This program is for all ages.
Summer art exhibit
The Okanagan Artists Coalition is having a summer Art Exhibition at Vibrant Vine Winery on Pooley Road in East Kelowna Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Lakeview Room and Terrace upstairs. There will be 10 artists including five from West Kelowna showing works in a variety of media, including glass art, fibre art, acrylics and oils on canvas, mixed media and alcohol inks on tiles and canvas.
Monday
Blood clinic
A West Kelowna blood donation event takes place at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church at 2630 Alhambra Dr. from noon to 6:45 p.m. Book individually at blood.ca or GiveBlood APP or 1 888 2DONATE. For groups of one to six people, book at bookagroupbc@blood.ca. Canadian Blood Services asks all donors to make appointments so they can make sure they can maintain social distancing. Clinic continues Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Sign language storytime
Enjoy story time while learning American Sign Language at the Okanagan Regional Library’s online Summer Reading Club ASL Story Time from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Join in for stories, songs, rhymes and games presented in both American Sign Language and English. For a list of library events and to register, go online to orl.evanced.info/signup/list?df=list&nomobile=1&ds=2020/06/15&et=18
Baby time
Okanagan Regional Library
offers Virtual Baby Time online at 11a.m. as part of its Summer System Wide Story Times. Go online to bit.ly/2W6GDtD to register and get the Zoom link.
Tuesday
Make a lava lamp
Kids seven to 10 years old can make their own lava lamp at Okanagan Regional Library’s online Summer Reading Club’s DIY Lava Lamp from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Register on the ORL’s website.
Bubble wonders
Okanagan Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club presents Bubble Wonders from 2 to 3p.m, with a Bubble Wonders Q and Q over Zoom right after.
