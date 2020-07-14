Research on “the best trails in the Okanagan” series had some surprises this year. One of them was doing a route on the City of Kelowna’s Active by Nature web page and interactive map at kelowna.ca/parks-recreation/recreation/active-nature.
Laurie with the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club’s new Meetup.com group checked the kelowna.ca website for cycling trails and found the DDG loop 3 Vineyard Vanity.
It is described as “the third and longest leg of the 100k challenge route. More climbing, more distance and more picturesque views of Kelowna as you wind your way through farms, vineyards and orchards.”
DDG Loop 3 has numerous turns as you wind your way through East Kelowna, Rutland, Ellison and the Glenmore Valley so Laurie checked the route on her cellphone several times. (We took John Hindle Drive instead of busy Sexsmith Road to head back into town).
One highlight was Farming Karma RV Park and Tasting Bar at 1160 McKenzie Rd. to check out their fruit sodas and samosas (the latter just introduced). Owner and founder Avi Gill showed us his soda production line and talked about the natural ingredients, no added sugar or sweetener.
—————
Last Saturday, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen laughed about the next seven days when the incurable planner had scheduled eight activities and the Sheriff had one. Then she tried to add two more on Friday and decided to lead a Myra Canyon cycle today. In between, a group of friends came to the farm Tuesday evening to get more information on our recent West Kootenay rail trails trip. Whew!
—————
On Wednesday, we joined Meetup.com buddies to cycle the popular Okanagan Rail Trail and Kal Crystal Waters Trail. The Sheriff noticed the two interpretive sites in Coldstream and Lake Country were still fenced so contacted Lake Country communications officer Karen Miller.
“You are a day ahead of me,” she responded with a laugh. “I just made arrangements today with our parks superintendent to go out to the Ribbleworth Falls site with him (Thursday) morning.
“The fence around the Ribbleworth interpretive site is not yet coming down until the site furnishings are available to install on-site (date unknown). The fence around the waterfall itself came down this morning so there is just the permanent protective fence over the culvert in place now.
“Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail volunteers received some information about the natural plantings on-site and instruction on weed removal from parks superintendent Shaun Lesowski and gardener Matt Fomey before they got started on hand-pulling weeds at the interpretive site.”
The same day, Thursday, the Regional District of North Okanagan began construction of
“a modest but architecturally interesting washroom building” between the Kickwillie Loop and the Westkal Road trail entrance, said Mike Fox, general manager of community services.
It will have two fully-equipped universal stalls, a dog water station and a drinking fountain when completed by the end of the year.
—————
Great news for Okanagan cyclists: Colleen MacDonald, who wrote and published Let's Go Biking Around Vancouver (more than 5,000 copies sold in two years), has turned her attention to the Okanagan.
Let's Go Biking Okanagan & Beyond has more than 140 rides for all age and experience levels, says Nancy Wise of Sandhill Book Marketing Ltd. of Kelowna which acts as a distributor for small press and independent publishers.
—————
Silver Star Mountain Resort opened for summer operations on Thursday and Big White Ski Resort plans to open today.
Silver Star's Bike Park (Comet Chair) is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Monday, noon-7 p.m. on Thursday, and closed Tuesday-Wednesday
For sightseeing, the Silver Star Gondola is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Big White is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holiday Mondays with extended play until 7 p.m on Fridays.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net