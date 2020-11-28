The white wine you sip in the winter has to have a little extra something-something.
After all, traditionally, white wine is for summer and red wine is for winter.
So, for whites to pass muster as the weather cools, they have to have some additional dimension such as elegant oak aging, interesting texture, lively acidity or intriguing minerality.
The following eight winter whites all fit the bill.
A combination of fermentation and aging in oak barrels, concrete eggs and stainless-steel tanks gives the 2018 Reserve Chardonnay ($22) from Mission Hill Family Estate in West Kelowna a fresh and textured profile of apple, lemon and pineapple. It’s an ideal match for roast chicken.
The 2019 Estate Riesling ($19) from CedarCreek Winery in Kelowna is juicy and lush with aromas and flavours of lime and tangerine. Pair it with shrimp curry, mild to hot.
White Gold Reserve 2018 ($30) is the top-shelf Chardonnay from Fort Berens Estate, the first winery in Lillooet. As such, extra care and attention went into making it a luxurious drink with warm notes of candied apricot, peach and cream.
Fort Berens’ regular 2019 Chardonnay ($21) is no slouch with a fresh and lightly oaked line of green apple, lemon curd and pineapple.
We have to throw some sparkling into the mix because bubbles should be enjoyed year round.
Sante Frizzante 2019 ($21) from Corcellettes Winery in Keremeos is an affordable and approachable sparkling that can be popped open for a drink after work on a weekday or saved for a special occasion.
Corcellettes also makes a premium Chardonnay, 2019 Micro Lot Series ($35), that should be poured the next time you have seafood or snack on potato chips.
Viognier is always a standout for its exotic characteristics of honeysuckle and ginger. The 2018 Viognier ($20) from Evolve Cellars in Penticton is a textbook example.
Evolve also makes a classic Sauvignon Blanc 2018 ($20) that pleases with a lemon-pear-and-gooseberry profile.
Bubbly in a can
Frequency Winery in Kelowna knows you’re skeptical about wine in a can.
Therefore, it aims to quell your concerns with Blues, sparkling Gewurztraminer in single-serving cans.
In fact, the winery lists six reasons why bubbly Gewurz in a can is superior, from its deliciousness, ease to store and carry and quick-chilling capabilities to single-serving convenience, no need for a corkscrew and affordability.
It costs $7 a can or $24 for a four-pack and $30 for a six-pack.
Frequency, at 3210 Gulley Rd., also sells wines in bottles.
Season’s eatings
Season’s Eatings, a cooking class and wine tasting fundraiser for Okanagan College Foundation, is the latest event to go virtual because we can’t gather in big groups during a pandemic.
But the college aims to make the Dec. 3 soiree as tasty and entertaining as possible with interactive elements, gourmet food and Quails’ Gate wines from West Kelowna.
You can sign up for $30 at Trellis.org and receive the ingredient list, suggested wine pairing and link to the livestream 6-8 p.m. event.
Or, for $100 for one, or $180 for a couple, you will receive the link, a Festive Bag of cooking ingredients and one or two bottles of Quails’ Gate wine.
The biggest donation option is the $1,000 Hero for Health package (the fundraiser is raising money to complete the new Health Sciences Centre at the Kelowna campus), which includes the link, food and wine for a couple.
The evening features you cooking, along with Okanagan College chefs and students, a turkey breast stuffed with cranberries and brie, Brussels sprouts and potato pave and a guided wine tasting with Quails’ Gate sommelier Louise Dabisza.
Tickets at Trellis.org/seasons-eatings-an-evening-of-festive-cooking-and-giving.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.