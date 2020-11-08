OVERVIEW: Feelings of forgiveness allow certain situations to carry on longer than they should.
A repeat will have similar results so think it over. A shift in feelings is natural and unavoidable. Decide who will move if there is a choice.
Work or personal relationships should be analyzed or adjusted. Emotional outbursts or threats cannot be taken back so be careful how much you say.
Listen to what your intuition is telling you. In any case take the high road.
Things calm by Friday the 13th. Luck changes. Plan travel or an escape from pressure even if it is short lived.
Meetings or gatherings have some degree of success by the weekend.
Keep it neutral.
ARIES: You may have to deal with jealousy related situations so try to take the high road now.
TAURUS: Make long term Plans with those who will be there for you when the time is right.
GEMINI: Take command over those behaving childish. Think or act on your feet if required.
CANCER: You do your best to convince others to do what you want. Goals are ambitious.
LEO: You have luck with locations or assets of your own or others. Make the arrangements.
VIRGO: Take time out from rules or regulations as there needs to be a period of adjustment.
LIBRA: Organize home related matters or special get togethers. Mix business with pleasure.
SCORPIO: It’s time to spill the beans if you have been waiting. Handle this with great care.
SAGITTARIUS: Private deals will benefit you. Keep others at bay if they try to influence this.
CAPRICORN: Power people are interested in your or point of view. Explain descriptively.
AQUARIUS: Special arrangements behind the scenes will benefit your position or status.
PISCES: Play it cool until you are in a position of strength. There is time for negotiations.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each Saturday. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.