Feds charge man in armed robbery of Kardashian pal Cheban

FILE- In this April 11, 2019, file photo, television personality Jonathan Cheban attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception in New York. On Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, federal authorities in New York City charged a man for stealing Cheban's $250,000 watch at gunpoint. The holdup occurred in August 2020, when Cheban was arriving at a friend's house in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., police said. Two men approached and asked for the time before pulling a gun and making off with the victim's Richard Mille timepiece, police said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)