False-positive COVID-19 test results rare despite recent scares, experts say

Healthcare workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. The spectre of headline-grabbing false-positive test results should not rattle the public's confidence in efforts to track COVID-19 in Canada, observers say. Despite a spate of recent examples including the false alarm in Nunavut, several experts insist the phenomenon remains rare given the scope of tests administered in the country, which reached the benchmark of 1-million tests last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette