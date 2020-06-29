Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand for $200M

FILE - This Sept. 10, 2019, file photo shows Kim Kardashian arriving to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York. Kim Kardashian West is selling a stake in her beauty brand for $200 million, in a deal that values the TV reality star's three-year-old business at $1 billion. The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20% stake in KKW Beauty. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)