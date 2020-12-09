Women's Hall of Fame honours Aretha Franklin, Morrison, Lacks

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2006 file photo, Aretha Franklin and Dr. John, background on piano, perform the national anthem before the Super Bowl XL football game in Detroit. "Queen of Soul" Franklin and Nobel laureate and "Beloved" author Toni Morrison will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 as part of a posthumous class of Black honorees that also includes Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were widely used in biomedical research; Barbara Hillary, the first Black woman to travel to both the North and South Pole, and civil rights activists Barbara Rose Johns Powell and Mary Church Terrell. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)