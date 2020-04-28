Storybooks, radio connect kids isolated in far-flung Alaska

In this April 2, 2020, photo provided by librarian Claudia Haines, she poses for the selfie while preparing to read stories on the air at local radio station KBBI in Homer, Alaska. The library teamed up with the station to continue its popular story hour for preschoolers after it closed to the public amid coronavirus concerns. It's among ways the nation's libraries are dealing with closures amid coronavirus concerns. (Claudia Haines via AP)