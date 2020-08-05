Selena Gomez takes the heat in new cooking show

FILE - Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California on April 19, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. Gomez is taking the heat in the kitchen. The singer-actress slices and dices in “Selena + Chef,” debuting Aug. 13 on the new HBO Max streaming service. The 10-episode series was shot in the kitchen of Gomez’s new Los Angeles-area house. Her grandparents and two friends, who have been quarantining with her, serve as taste testers. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)