Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Canada House in London. Six months after detangling their work lives from the British royal family, the couple have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix. According to a statement Wednesday, they plan to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming through a new production company. The two recently relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with baby Archie. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)