Trying to avoid mass transit? Here's how to buy a bike without breaking the bank

People cycle and walk on the lakeshore path along Lake Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Like many Canadians, Lindsay Bliek and her children have spent a lot of time cycling recreationally under lockdown. The Calgary-based cycling blogger has recently started plotting new routes to avoid crowds on her usual ones.Yet, despite clear surges in the popularity of cycling itself, Bliek says getting her hands on a bike has been another story. When her eldest daughter was ready to size up her wheels this summer, they found their options reduced to a mere fraction of what they would typically find in-store. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette