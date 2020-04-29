Ryan Reynolds donates $5,000 to support N.S. rampage victim's family

Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. An online fundraiser set up in memory of a victim of the recent mass murder in Nova Scotia has garnered a notable top donor -- Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. The Vancouver-raised "Deadpool" star gave $5,000 to a GoFundMe to support 33-year-old Kristen Beaton's husband and their nearly two-year-old son, Daxton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Charles Sykes