B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

Rick Thompson, who had all of his limbs amputated after contracting bacterial meningitis and septic shock in 2015, poses for a photograph in Coquitlam, B.C., on Monday, March 9, 2020. Thompson moved to London, Ont., from British Columbia in April to prepare for double-hand transplant surgery, which involves medical and psychological tests, as well as finding a donor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck