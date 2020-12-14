Sanitizing Santa, isolating elves: parents add pandemic themes to Christmas magic

Valeria Melia, a Toronto mother of two, has quarantined "Sugarpuff", her Elf of the Shelf doll seen in an undated handout photo, for 14 days. While some families don't want pandemic reminders to cloud Christmas within their own homes, others are finding whimsical ways to incorporate COVID-related elements into their regular rituals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valeria, *MANDATORY CREDIT*