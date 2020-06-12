Summer travel amid a pandemic demands planning, COVID-19 vigilance: experts

Cora Matheson is shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in a handout photo. Out of work and far from family, Matheson hit a low point sheltering in place in Toronto. She began debating a summer getaway to her hometown of Kenora, Ont., as she's done many summers before. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cora Matheson *MANDATORY CREDIT*