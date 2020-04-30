Audio editions of 10 Giller Prize-winning books available for free for 2 months

In a Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 file photo, Canadian author Margaret Atwood arrives at the 16th Annual Hammer Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Audio editions of 10 award-winning books will be available for free over a two-month period as part of an initiative to encourage Canadians to enjoy top storytelling during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP