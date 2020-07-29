'A duller, worse-off city': Toronto loses local flavour as bars and restaurants close

Chef and activist Suzanne Barr, shown in a handout photo, feels the forces of commercial greed and systemic inequality conspired to prevent her from fully realizing her vision for True True Diner. It’s one of many Toronto bars and restaurants that have permanently shut down because of COVID-19, and businesses run businesses run by and for members of immigrant, racialized and queer communities have been particularly hard hit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Samuel Engelking MANDATORY CREDIT