No drama corona-Christmas has some secretly jumping for joy

Holly Nordenberg, left, poses with her family, Gia Nordenberg, 3, from second left, husband Ross Nordenberg and Gwen Nordenberg, 5, at the Hann’s Christmas Tree Farm in Oregon, Wis., on on Nov. 25, 2020. For some planning to stay home for Christmas, giving up the hassle and family drama of holiday travel isn't such a bad deal in the end. Holly Nordenberg said her family will stay home and will focus on “gratitude and baking” at home. (Holly Nordenberg via AP)