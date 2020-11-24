Americans turn up heat and Cholula sells for $800 million

This Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 photo shows the logo for McCormick & Co. The spice maker is buying the parent of Cholula Hot Sauce from private-equity firm L Catteron for $800 million, expanding its reach in the hot sauce category. That deal included French’s mustard and Frank’s RedHot brands. The company views the addition of Cholula as a way to appeal to millennials, a group that has a particular liking for the hot sauce. (AP Photo/Donald King)