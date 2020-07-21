Designer Vivienne Westwood leads protest supporting Assange

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the U.S., outside the Old Bailey court, in London, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Assange is in London's Belmarsh Prison awaiting a full extradition hearing, which has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally due to begin in May, it is now scheduled to start on Sept. 7 at the Old Bailey. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)