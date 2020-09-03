Jackie O's island getaway sold to land preservation groups

FILE — In this Nov. 21, 1983 file photo Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis arrives at the Barnstable Airport, in Hyannis, Mass., to observe the 20th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The Martha’s Vineyard estate of the former first lady is being sold to a pair of nonprofits that plan on turning the property into conservation land open to the public, officials said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit, File)