Canadian artists draw attention to Signal for Help campaign and domestic violence

Alanna Cavanagh's "Signal for Help" is seen in an undated handout image. A group of 16 Canadian artists have reinterpreted the "Signal for Help" as part of an art campaign aimed at raising awareness for the single-hand gesture. The "Signal for Help" was introduced as a way for people experiencing domestic violence to discreetly communicate over video call that they would like someone to check on them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alanna Cavanagh, *MANDATORY CREDIT*