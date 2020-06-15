With spotlight on policing failures, how can the system better respond to mental-health crises?

Police keep an eye protesters during a demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd and all victims of police brutality, in Montreal on June 7, 2020. When someone broke into her car earlier this month, Meenakshi Mannoe considered calling police. The Vancouver resident weighed several questions: Would she get her belongings back? Was it even worth the hassle? And the tipping point: What good would it ultimately do? The weekend killing of Rodney Levi near Metepenagiag, N.B., -- the second Indigenous person to die at the hands of police in that province in less than a month -- has only intensified calls to defund the police as a part of a holistic approach to re-define public safety and how it's achieved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes