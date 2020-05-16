Iced coffees and orange juice: as schools remain shut, locker contents ripen

A student opens his locker at Lakeside Academy school in the Montreal borough of Lachine on April 1, 2016. For months, their contents have sat locked up in the stale hallway air in schools across the country. The jackets, books and gym shoes -- along with more perishable items -- were left behind in school lockers and cubbies ahead of March break, when provincial governments announced closures that were expected to last weeks. But as the weeks have turned to months, the forgotten food has turned to mouldy mush. Now, some school boards are allowing students to return for the sake of retrieving the long untouched items. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes