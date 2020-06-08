CrossFit founder, dropped by Reebok, apologizes about tweet

FILE - In a Friday, April 24, 2020 file photo, Alexis Garrod, CrossFit Potrero Hill partner and head coach, cleans off weight training equipment in an empty gym, which closed for shelter in place orders over COVID-19 concerns, in San Francisco. Reebok says it has cut ties with CrossFit chief executive and founder invoked George Floyd’s name in a Twitter post chastising a health group for saying that racism was a public health problem. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)