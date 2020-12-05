Swiss slopes buzz as those of neighbours sit idle in pandemic

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo ski enthusiasts with protective face masks queue for the ski lift, in Arosa, Switzerland. Swiss ski stations that has become an epicenter of discord among Alpine neighbors. EU member states Austria, France, Germany and Italy are shutting or severely restricting access to the slopes this holiday season amid COVID-19 concerns, Switzerland is not. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP, File)