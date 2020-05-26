US couple waits 2 1/2 months in lockdown to visit Pompeii

Marvin and Colleen Hewson, from the United States, pose for a photograph with Fabio Sposato, right, the owner of the apartment where they stayed in Pompeii, near Naples, southern Italy, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. An American couple waited a lifetime plus 2 ½ months to visit the ancient ruins of Pompeii together. For Colleen and Marvin Hewson, the visit to the ruins of an ancient city destroyed in A.D. 79 by a volcanic eruption was meant to be the highlight a trip to celebrate his 75th birthday and their 30th anniversary. They were among the only tourists present when the archaeological site reopened to the public on Tuesday after the national lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)