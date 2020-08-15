More people ill from Salmonella, ate onions from U.S.: Public Health Agency

Cedar-grilled corn and red onion salsa is seen in this April 6, 2010 photo. The Public Health Agency of Canada says 100 more people have become ill from Salmonella contamination linked to a recall of U.S.-grown onions, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 339. It says people who became ill range in age from three to 100 and ate red onions at home, at restaurants and in residential care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Larry Crowe