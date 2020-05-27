Dawson City family eats only local food for a year in 'First We Eat' doc

A scene from the documentary "First We Eat" is shown in this undated handout photo. Filmmaker Suzanne Crocker had a wake-up call a few years ago when the only road in to her hometown of Dawson City, Yukon was cut off due to a landslide. So she decided to see if her family of five could feed themselves with only local food for a year. The effort was captured in the documentary "First We Eat," which became a learning experience about family dynamics, living off the land and strengthening of community bonds. The film premieres Thursday as part of the Hot Docs 2020 festival and will run online through June 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Hot Docs