Coronavirus dims Mexico's bright Day of the Dead celebration

Customers, wearing protective face masks amid the new cornavirus pandemic, shop for flowers at the Jamaica Market, in Mexico City, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebration this weekend won’t be the same in a year so marked by death, in a country where more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19. Many of those had to be cremated rather than buried, and even for those with gravesides to visit, the pandemic has forced authorities in most parts of Mexico to close cemeteries to prevent the traditional Nov. 1-2 observances when entire families clean and decorate tombs. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)