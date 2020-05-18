Fashionable face masks mark new trend: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

A mask made by Toronto fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser is shown in this undated handout photo. Toronto fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser was unsure about adding face masks to her clothing brand two months ago, ordering just a "small amount" of samples to test out demand through her online shop. When those bold, colourful masks sold out "within two hours" she realized how popular they had actually become. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Hayley Elsaesser