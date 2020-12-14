A night at the ballet, in time for ‘Nutcracker’ season

FILE - In this image taken from video, choreographer Melanie Hamrick appears at the gala of Youth America Grand Prix, the world's largest ballet scholarship competition, on April 18, 2019, after the U.S. premiere of her new ballet, "Porte Rouge" (Red Door). Hamrick's Live Arts Global company is producing “A Night at the Ballet,” a free streaming event that premieres on Wednesday. The event will treat ballet-starved fans to dancers from America’s top companies performing excerpts of classical ballets like “Romeo and Juliet, “The Nutcracker” and “Don Quixote.” (AP Photo/Aron Ranen, File)