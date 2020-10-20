Not spooked by the pandemic, haunted houses find ways around COVID-19

Robby Lavoie, is the creative director and builder of Inferno 6077: Born Out of Fire a fully produced theatrical drive-in style haunt at the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum and Heritage Centre in Capreol. In the past the organization has held a Halloween-themed event called the Terror Train 6077. Because of COVID-19, the terror train has been derailed and the new drive-in haunt at the former fire hall in Capreol was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato