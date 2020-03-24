Calgary researcher to lead global study on COVID-19 treatment for children

Dr. Stephen Freedman, MD, pediatric emergency medicine physician with Alberta Health Services and member of Cumming School of Medicine's Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute, poses in this undated handout photo. The fact that children are literally infection factories may be the reason that they seem better able to handle the effects of coronavirus and an international study will try to confirm that and the best treatment for them going forward. Dr. Stephen Freedman, a pediatric emergency medicine physician and a clinician-scientist in the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine was already working with an international group of scientists on pediatric pneumonia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - University of Calgary, Riley Brandt