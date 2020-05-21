Youths report feeling sad, afraid of novel coronavirus during pandemic: survey

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Most Canadian teenagers say they're experiencing feelings of sadness due to COVID-19, a new survey has found, while youths from immigrant or visible minority backgrounds are more afraid about how the virus will impact them or their family. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP