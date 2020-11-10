Manufacturer moves to bring 'life-changing' cystic fibrosis drugs to Canada

Chantelle Lindsay takes part in her friend Hannah MacDonald's wedding in this handout photo. Mark Lindsay wishes his daughter, Chantelle, were here to see the fruitions of her fight to bring transformational new therapies for cystic fibrosis to Canada. But Lindsay knows the 23-year-old, who died of complications from the disease in February, would be elated to know that other patients may be one step closer to benefiting from the treatment she couldn't access. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Trevor Allen Photography *MANDATORY CREDIT*