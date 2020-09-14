Convicted wife-killer Tejwant Danjou should spend the next 13-14 years in jail, a Kelowna judge heard Monday.
Danjou murdered Rama Gauravarapu in a West Kelowna motel room by striking her repeatedly, causing 52 injuries to her body.
“It’s no stretch to call this a brutal attack,” Crown counsel Simone McCallum told Judge Alison Beames during Danjou’s sentencing hearing.
“The wounds to Ms. Gauravarapu’s body were frankly horrific, an enormous number of wounds to her head, face, and neck,” McCallum said.
A jail sentence above the mandatory minimum for second degree murder of 10 years’ imprisonment is warranted, McCallum said, because of several aggravating factors.
The killing occurred after other episodes of violence in a spousal relationship, McCallum said. Danjou’s attack on Gauravarapu was prolonged, continuing after he brushed off a motel employee sent to check on complaints about noise, and he fled the building rather than do anything to aid Gauravarapu as she lay dying.
“Ms. Gauravarapu was abandoned in the room while still alive, without any assistance being rendered to her,” McCallum said of Danjou’s flight from the hotel to a nearby dumpster, where he was discovered to be hiding by police.
Danjou, appearing via video link from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, showed little emotion as McCallum made her sentencing submission. Defence lawyer Donna Turko was to present her sentencing suggestion later Monday.
Danjou, a 71-year-old former Surrey realtor, and Gauravarapu, an RBC financial planner, were in the Okanagan on a wine holiday in the summer of 2018.
Court heard Danjou was a heavy drinker who believed Gauravarapu was unfaithful to him. They had visited Mission Hill Family Estate Winery on July 22, 2018 before returning to the Best Western Wine Country Inn in West Kelowna later that day.
A guest complained about noise in room 205 just before 7 p.m. that night, and a motel employee was sent to check. But when he answered the door, Danjou said everything was fine and sent the employee away.
Court heard Danjou then continued attacking Gauravarapu before he left the motel.
Danjou had admitted being responsible for Gauravarapu’s death, but his defence was that he had not intended to kill her.
In convicting Danjou of second-degree murder rather than manslaughter last month, Beames said there was abundant evidence that Danjou acted “with purpose and foresight."
“His route once he left the hotel was not aimless, but rather was logical,” Beames said when she found Danjou guilty of second-degree murder. “All of the evidence of Mr. Danjou’s conduct, before and after the events, show that he was acting purposefully and in a cogent manner.”