Al Janusas calls it his gilded cage.
The retired firefighter from Kelowna and his wife, Heidi Adhofer, have been aboard the Holland America cruise ship Maasdam since March 1 and can’t get off because no port will allow them to disembark amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 12, passengers have been denied in Papeete, Tahiti, and in Hilo and Honolulu, Hawaii. The ship is now on its way to San Diego, Calif., with no idea if they’ll be able to get off there or not.
“We’re not complaining. We’re very lucky in many ways to be on a cruise ship and able to use all its facilities as usual. None of the passengers is showing any symptoms of coronavirus,” said Janusas.
“The worst part is the uncertainty. We don’t know how much longer we’ll be confined and how we’ll get home to Kelowna.”
It’s a long way from Honolulu to San Diego, so the Maasdam isn’t due there until March 27.
“I honestly don’t know what awaits us there,” said Janusas. “I know California is in lockdown, so I don’t know if we’ll be allowed off the ship there or not and, if we do, if we can we get a flight to Canada.”
The couple’s trip of a lifetime started Nov. 15 when they left for Maui to celebrate Adhofer’s 60th birthday.
From there, they continued on to Australia and New Zealand, and then boarded the Maasdam in the Kiwi capital of Auckland on March 1 for a 15-day South Pacific cruise.
“We made the reservation for this cruise a year ago and we didn’t board it recklessly,” said Janusas. “On March 1, there was certainly lots of news about coronavirus, but it didn’t get serious until 12 days later when the travel bans started.”
On March 12, the Maasdam was in port at Rarotonga, Cook Islands, where Janusas and Adhofer enjoyed the day on a beach fringed with palm trees.
Passengers were also told that day the next scheduled port, Papeete, was being cancelled in favour of nearby Moorea, Tahiti.
Passengers from New Zealand and Australia were allowed to leave the cruise early then and catch one of the last remaining flights to Auckland.
The ship continued to Moorea, but only passengers with confirmed flights from the airport there were able to disembark.
Janusas and Adhofer tried in vain to change their departure to Moorea from Papeete, but phone lines and internet service were overwhelmed due to all the panicked attempts to change flights.
With Papeete refusing to let the Maasdam dock for passengers to get off, the couple’s flights home from Papeete with United Airlines were worthless.
The Maasdam then sailed to Hilo, Hawaii, where it was turned away, and then to nearby Honolulu, where it was allowed to dock in order to allow a few passengers who are from Hawaii to get off.
Others were ordered to stay on board, but the ship was refuelled and stocked up with supplies.
With news that San Diego may let the Maasdam dock and passengers disembark, the ship set out for California on the weekend.
However, passengers won’t know for sure until they arrive in the waters outside the California city March 27.
If allowed to get off the ship, Janusas hopes the 15 days at sea count as the 14-day quarantine required on arrival in a new country.