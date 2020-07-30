A cheeky but serious-minded effort is underway in a West Kelowna neighbourhood to encourage drivers to slow down.
More than 20 signs have been placed along Campbell Road with messages urging a lighter a touch on the gas pedal.
'Slow Down, Happiness is Trying to Catch You', 'Life is a Journey, Not a Race', and 'This is a Neighbourhood, Not a Race Track', are among the messages on the signs.
The signs were paid-for and installed by the Casa Loma Residents Association, whose members have expressed some frustration with what they see as the city's reluctance to install traffic-calming measures along the road.
"We're trying to get people to slow down with messages that we hope are positive, impactful, and maybe a little bit cheeky," Shirley Pacholok of the association said Thursday.
Erected a week ago, the signs are already having the desired effect, Pacholok believes.
"I think they are working," she said. "We wanted to have a diversity of messages, not just one, because you never know which one will get a person's attention and encourage them to slow down."
Association members asked city council earlier this year, as they have done before, for the municipality to install traffic-calming measures on the road.
Council declined, saying there was mixed research on the effectiveness of traffic-calming initiatives. Councillors also noted Campbell Road is a dead-end street, with most traffic generated by people who live in the neighbourhood.
"There is a real need for neighbours to realize the environment they are driving in and practice safe driving measures in those areas," Coun. Stephen Johnston said at the time.
A speed reader board owned by the municipality is in place on Campbell Road. Association members will ask the city in a few weeks time to retrieve data from the device, to see if traffic speeds have declined.