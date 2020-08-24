Staff recruitment will have an retro-vibe this coming ski season at Big White Ski Resort, eh?
A shortage of international workers due to COVID-19 will see resort managers hiring more Canadians this year.
“It’s like reverting back to the ’80s, when we would go on hiring clinics through the Prairies to find groomer drivers, rental shop personnel, lift operators, and other on-mountain team members,” resort vice-president Michael J. Ballingall, said in a Monday release.
In recent years, Canadians have accounted for about 30 per cent of Big White’s total workforce of 1,400 people, including full- and part-time.
Forty per cent were Australians. The resort is owned by an Australian, and it’s a popular destination for young Aussies seeking to work abroad under a visa exchange program between Canada and Australia.
Other Big White workers typically came from Britain, South Africa, Estonia, and 10 other countries.
With COVID-19 greatly complicating international travel, Big White will need to find more Canadians to work as lift operators, ski and snowboard instructors, food and beverage servers, rental equipment staff, and central reservations.
The resort will open later this year under COVID-19 protocols that will limit indoor capacities, so less than 1,400 people will be hired. (For hiring information, see the Big White website.)
Another challenge for Big White is an on-mountain shortage of staff housing. For example, four buildings were constructed last year that could house almost 200 people.
But the capacity will be halved under COVID-19 physical distancing regulations. And a maximum of two people can now stay in staff rooms that could previously accommodate more people.
As a result, for the first time in many years, the resort will need to house staff in Kelowna, and shuttle workers back and forth, or rely on Kelowna-based employees who can drive themselves to work.
Despite the operational challenges related to COVID-19, Ballingall suggests there’s also an upside to the pandemic.
With international travel limited or difficult, Canadians who normally enjoy a winter vacation down south might be more likely to plan a ski trip to Big White, he says.
“Even if you have to work a few shifts a week, the skiing is awesome,” Ballingall said.