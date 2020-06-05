Chairs are seen on the counter of a closed restaurant in Whistler, B.C., on May 15, 2020. Statistics Canada will provide a new snapshot today of the job market as it stood last month with expectations that figures will show a continued bleeding of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than three million jobs were lost over March and April as restrictions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus were put in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward