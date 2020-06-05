There are now more than 10,000 people unemployed people in the greater Kelowna area, new figures from Statistics Canada show.
The jobless rate in the Central Okanagan leaped from 8.1 per cent in April to 9.6 per cent in May because of economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means a further 1,600 people lost their jobs in May, in addition to the 7,300 workers in the Central Okanagan who were idled in March and April.
The current number of workers without jobs in the area that includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland is 10,100.
At 9.6 per cent, Kelowna's unemployment rate is lower than than Vancouver's (10.7 per cent), and Victoria's (10.1 per cent), but higher than Abbotsford-Mission's (7.5 per cent), the other three B.C. cities whose jobless numbers are tracked by Statistics Canada.
Compared to May 2019, the number of people who are unemployed in Kelowna has more than doubled.
The continuation of job losses in greater Kelowna from April to May countered the national trend, with the Canadian economy adding 289,600 jobs as many provincial governments began easing public health restrictions and businesses reopened.
Still, the national unemployment rate in May rose to 13.7 per cent, the highest level in more than four years of comparable data. The previous high was 13.1 per cent in December 1982.
The increase in the national unemployment rate from April to May came despite the job gains because more people rejoined the labour force and started looking for work.
In Kelowna, the labour force dropped sharply from March to April, with a decline of almost 3,000 people. In May, the local labour force expanded by only 200 people, reflecting the belief of many people that it was still fruitless to look for work.
The B.C. unemployment rate is 13.4 per cent, slightly lower than the national average.
"I'm pleased B.C. created 43,000 jobs in the month of May as people shift back into the labour market, but we have a long road ahead of us in our recovery," Minister of Finance Carole James said in a government release.
Total job losses in B.C. since the pandemic started in March stand at 352,000.
James noted the most recent job information was collected during the week of May 10-16, before B.C.'s gradual reopening had fully begun. Restaurants, pubs, and personal service business like hair salons were allowed to open later in May.
"In the coming months, we hope to see further positive results as our economic recovery begins to take shape," James said.