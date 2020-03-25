The CEO and chief medical health officer of Interior Health will join Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick for an online town hall meeting about the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.
The event takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at teamokanagan.com.
Participants in the town hall are asked to register in advance at teamokanagan.com and submit questions by email at aksIHAtownhall@gmail.com.
The town hall is being put together in close consultation with Health Minister Adrian Dix, said Letnick in a news release.
At least a couple of times on Twitter, Dix has praised Letnick and Green party health critic Sonia Furstenau for their help and support during the crisis.
Susan Brown is the CEO and president of IH, and Dr. Sue Pollock is the chief medical health officer.