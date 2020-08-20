As one of the longest-tenured coaches in the B.C. Hockey League, Fred Harbinson can handle a bit of stress, but being forced from his home by a wildfire has been more nerve-wracking than anything he’s ever faced behind the bench.
His home is among the 319 properties ordered evacuated Tuesday as a result of the Christie Mountain wildfire that’s raging in the hills between Penticton and Okanagan Falls along the entire east side of Skaha Lake, which is 12 kilometres in length. Another 3,700 homes in the southeast part of Penticton are under an evacuation alert.
Harbinson, who’s heading into his 14th season with the Penticton Vees, said he arrived home to the Heritage Hills subdivision Tuesday afternoon and didn’t waste any time leaving again.
“They told me when I was driving up there was an (evacuation) order and they were going to start coming door-to-door. By the time they started doing that, we had already started getting our stuff out,” Harbinson said Wednesday after registering at an emergency social services reception centre in Penticton.
Harbinson, who spent Tuesday night with friends, drove Wednesday to Kaleden, directly across Skaha Lake from Heritage Hills, to check on his home from a distance.
“Obviously there were flames not that far away from it, but I’m just crossing my fingers and hoping everything goes well,” he said.
Some of his neighbours weren’t so lucky.
A spokesperson for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen confirmed on Wednesday that one home on Christie Mountain Lane, within the evacuation zone on the northeastern edge of Heritage Hills, had been destroyed by the fire, which was within metres of many more homes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the blaze had scorched roughly 1,400 hectares – 14 square kilometres – according to an update issued by the BC Wildfire Service. The agency said it had 86 personnel and nine helicopters on scene, and local fire departments were assisting with structure protection.
The BC Wildfire Service is also gathering members of an incident management team from across the province, and plans to turn over command of the battle to that group, suggesting it’s going to be a long fight.
The team will be tested on Friday, when a dramatic change in the weather is expected to bring cooler temperatures, but strong winds that could blow the fire north towards Penticton.
“I’m really worried about Friday,” said Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.
He’s expecting sustained southerly winds of 30-40 km/h, with gusts up to 70 km/h. And although the forecast calls for a daytime high of 27 C and showers, the rain is only expected to total a few millimetres in Penticton.
“It’s possible it will be just a spit on the fire,” said Lundquist.
The South Okanagan is emerging from a heat wave that broke temperature records on Sunday and Tuesday, with respective highs of 36.5 C and 37.5 C.
The temperature topped out at 29 C on Wednesday, as smoke socked in the southern arm of the Okanagan Valley, hiding most of the fire scene from view and prompting Environment Canada to issue an air-quality warning.
Contributing to the haze was another large wildfire just south of the Canada-U.S. border about 60 kilometres away. It was listed at 2,400 hectares as of Wednesday afternoon by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.