RCMP serious crime investigators nabbed a robber while they were passing through downtown Vernon on Wednesday.
Vernon Mounties were responding to a robbery report in the 3000 block of 32nd Avenue about 3 p.m. A man had entered the business and demanded money. As he fled the scene, he was spotted by the serious crime cops who were driving by.
“The suspect was running away from the scene discarding his clothing as he went in an attempt to evade capture,” said Const. Chris Terleski, spokesman for the Vernon RCMP.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged. No one was physically injured.