British Columbians will get more detail next week on when they might expect to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Please be patient," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
"We are still working on the details of how much vaccine we expect to receive, and when," Henry said. "But we will have more details provided in the coming days."
As well, a new website will launch next week showing the vaccination numbers in each part of the province.
As of Thursday, 69,746 people in B.C. - most of them residents of long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers - have received the first of the two necessary vaccine shots.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, 536 new cases of COVID-19, including 115 in the Interior Health region, were confirmed across B.C. That makes the number of people infected by the disease 59,608, with a total of 1,038 deaths.
There are now four cases in B.C. of the coronavirus variant that was first detected in Britain, Henry said. "We don't believe that this has spread at all from these four cases," she said.
This week, the first detection was made in B.C. of another coronavirus variant that originated in South Africa. The person has not travelled recently and has not been in contact with anyone who has been abroad, Henry said.
"So we are still investigating where this person might have contracted this virus," she said. "It is of course concerning that we don't know where this arose. However, at the moment, it does not appear to have spread in the community beyond the person we've identified."
Current scientific consensus is the new variants can spread more easily between people, but do not produce illnesses that are any more serious han those seen earlier in the pandemic. Vaccines now being administered are also said by health officials to be effective against the new variants.