Speed borrowing is being encouraged at Okanagan libraries as patrons are cautiously welcomed back inside branches shuttered for months because of COVID-19.
People are asked to move quickly through the library during the relaunch of the browse-and-borrow service.
Comfy chairs are not available for people to sit on while reading, individual study rooms are closed, and no group meeting spaces are available.
"We know that the public is anxious to enter library space again, browse for their favourite materials, and use our computers to access the web and other needed online services," says Don Nettleton, chief executive officer of the Okanagan Regional Library, which has 31 branches.
Despite the recommendation for people to borrow items as quickly as they can and leave, there is no time limit for how long people can stay in the branches, library spokesman Michael Utko said. And patrons using computers will be able to sit on chairs.
As with other public facilities that have re-opened, several new COVID-19-related measures have been put in place at the libraries.
Computers have been moved further apart to provide physical distancing; acrylic barriers provide extra safety for patrons and staff; occupancy limits have been reduced with capacities posted on library doors; some branch hours have been modified; all visitors are encouraged to wear masks.
The new measures, along with risk assessment and mitigation strategies for each branch, have been implemented on the advice of health authorities and WorksafeBC, the library says.
"We ask that visitors follow the outlined process and rules so that everybody stays healthy and safe," Nettleton says.
In recent weeks, libraries have offered a curbside pick-up service for books and other borrowable materials. About 80,000 items were circulated in this manner. Other library services, such as children's programming, remain available online only.